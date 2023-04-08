Gratus Capital LLC Sells 800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.83.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

