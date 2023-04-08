Gratus Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $97.87.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

