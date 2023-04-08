Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264,358 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 3.6 %

ETRN stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Stories

