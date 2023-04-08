Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $12.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -79.37%.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
