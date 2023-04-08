Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,770 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNHI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

