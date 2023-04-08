Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.