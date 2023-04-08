Greenleaf Trust Buys 549 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jabil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NYSE JBL opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

