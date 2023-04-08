Greenleaf Trust Buys 96 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.