Greenleaf Trust Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $539,370.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $131,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.96 per share, with a total value of $25,068.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,370.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $676,043 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,815,700. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

