Greenleaf Trust Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.86 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.