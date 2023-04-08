Greenleaf Trust Has $358,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edison International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

EIX opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

