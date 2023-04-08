Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

CSGP opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

