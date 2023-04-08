Greenleaf Trust Makes New $301,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Block stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $132.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,154,913. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

