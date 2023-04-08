Greenleaf Trust Makes New $352,000 Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Trading Up 5.2 %

Grifols Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.