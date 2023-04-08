Greenleaf Trust Makes New $352,000 Investment in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Grifols by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
