Greenleaf Trust Makes New $459,000 Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 12.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $181,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 57.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

