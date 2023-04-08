Greenleaf Trust Purchases 5,301 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

