Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.