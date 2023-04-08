Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,281 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

