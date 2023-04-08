Greenleaf Trust Sells 42 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,643. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.