Greenleaf Trust Takes $301,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

