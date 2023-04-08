Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stake Cut by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,446 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,512,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $86.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.53% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 85.96%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.