Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.47 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

