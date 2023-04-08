Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.47 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.59.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.