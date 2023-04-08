Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 193.95 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

