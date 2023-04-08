Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 227.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,351,000 after acquiring an additional 370,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,342,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Insider Activity

Dropbox Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,142,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,627.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,780 shares of company stock worth $11,858,070. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.