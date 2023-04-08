Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 37.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,787,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 755,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

