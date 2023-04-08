Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 37.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,787,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 755,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.