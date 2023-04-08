Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

