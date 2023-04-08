Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,641,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,779,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

