Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $105,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $158.54 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.47.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,334,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,002,916. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

