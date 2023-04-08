Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

