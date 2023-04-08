Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $67,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.83.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

ANSS stock opened at $322.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.73. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

