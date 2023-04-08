Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 493,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 362,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Stories

