Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $76,000 Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

Shares of VRNS opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

