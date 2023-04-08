Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $95,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,397,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,397,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $202.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

