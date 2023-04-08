Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.86 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

