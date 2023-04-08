Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $145.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.