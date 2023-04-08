Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,522 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 419,657 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 731,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 628,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78,328 shares during the period.

ASPN opened at $6.44 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $451.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

