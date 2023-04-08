Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 124 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,159,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.