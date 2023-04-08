Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $153.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

