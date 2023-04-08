Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 184 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $197.34 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.10.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

