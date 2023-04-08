Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,146 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after buying an additional 323,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,019,000 after purchasing an additional 111,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

