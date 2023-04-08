Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 349 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,026 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.45. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.