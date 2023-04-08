Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 621 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.97 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

