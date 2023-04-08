Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.29.

Shares of INSP opened at $234.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.92. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,994,609.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,781.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $875,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,619 shares of company stock worth $8,279,215. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

