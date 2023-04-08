Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $133.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

