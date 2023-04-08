HC Wainwright Weighs in on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Finch Therapeutics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Performance

FNCH opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

About Finch Therapeutics Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

