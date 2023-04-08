Head to Head Analysis: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.40% 12.39% 2.96% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Pennant Group and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares The Pennant Group and DocGo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.87 $6.64 million $0.22 63.00 DocGo $440.52 million 1.88 $34.58 million $0.32 25.22

DocGo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Pennant Group. DocGo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Pennant Group and DocGo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. DocGo has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.57%. Given DocGo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DocGo is more favorable than The Pennant Group.

Summary

DocGo beats The Pennant Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

