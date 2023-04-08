Head-To-Head Analysis: Tricida (TCDAQ) and The Competition

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDAQ – Get Rating) is one of 986 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tricida to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tricida and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A -$176.57 million 0.00 Tricida Competitors $1.82 billion $242.10 million -3.57

Tricida’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Tricida has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida’s peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tricida and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida Competitors 4188 15047 41518 713 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.07%. Given Tricida’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tricida has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Tricida shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A N/A -103.81% Tricida Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Summary

Tricida peers beat Tricida on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

