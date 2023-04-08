Head to Head Comparison: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82% Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAMCO Investors and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.82 $65.56 million $2.51 7.27 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

