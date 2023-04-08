Head to Head Comparison: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% KORE Group -38.70% -17.82% -6.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orbsat and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 444.72%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Orbsat.

This table compares Orbsat and KORE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 1.78 -$2.76 million N/A N/A KORE Group $268.45 million 0.35 -$105.42 million ($1.37) -0.90

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORE Group beats Orbsat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

(Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

