Head-To-Head Comparison: Solid Power (SLDP) and Its Peers

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Solid Power to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 77 464 1006 51 2.65

Profitability

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 92.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Volatility and Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -54.99 Solid Power Competitors $670.67 million $8.43 million 4.05

Solid Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solid Power competitors beat Solid Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

